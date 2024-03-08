JAPAN LAUDS HH FOR UPHOLDING DEMOCRATIC VALUES

Japanese Ambassador to Zambia TAKEUCHI KAZUYUKI has praised President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA for upholding values of freedom and democracy.

Speaking during the Japanese National Day and to mark the 64th birthday of the Japan’s Emperor, NARUHITO, Mr KAZUYUKI said Japan and Zambia will continue to collaborate in various areas to tackle a number of challenges faced by the two countries.

Meanwhile, Water Development and Sanitation Minister, MIKE MPOSHA said Japan’s commitment to supporting Zambia is a testament of the country’s goodwill for uplifting living standards for humanity.

Mr. MPOSHA said Zambia has benefited from Japan in various sectors such as heath, education and infrastructure among others