JOHN GENERAL’S RÂPE VICTIM WANTS THE MATTER WITHDRAWN

A 26-year-old woman who was allegedly râped by Miracle Impact Ministries International Overseer, John Nundwe, popularly known as John General, wants the râpe allegations against the bishop withdrawn.

She has since written to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Gilbert Phiri and the accused’s lawyer saying she does not want to pursue the matter further.

In this matter, it has been alleged that the 51-year-old bishop Nundwe allegedly ráped the victim in her matrimonial home.

According to the Police, this was after she was approached by the man of God for prayers following miscarriages.

