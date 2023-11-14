JOHN MUTEKENYA THREATENS LEGAL ACTION AGAINST PF LAWYER MAKEBI ZULU

Lusaka business man John Mutekenya has threatened legal action against PF lawyer Makebi Zulu if he continues publishing and distributing publications that purport that he is an office holder in the Patriot Front – PF. I write to urgently request your Office to remove my Name and all details connected to me from your records for the Patriotic Front as an Office Bearer.

In an urgent letter addressed to Registrar of Societies, Mr. Mutekenya states that he has noticed the list of office bearer in a letter from Makebi Zulu and Associates that his name is appearing among the office bearers. He says that he is not a member of the Patriotic Front and has never ascribed as an Office Bearer of the said Political Party. He has accused the Registrar of Societies maintaining of injury to his personal well-being by keeping such records which is grossly misleading the members of the public.

He has further stated that there are no minutes supporting such a claim of him assuming office or being part of Office bearers. “I have never held any meeting with the so-called Office bearers as purported in the print outs being circulated to the public by some political players and other members of the public. My details were maliciously included by malicious individuals. Some documents also show or purport that I ‘Resigned’ which is totally untrue as there are no authentic documents showing such an action having been taken by myself. There is certainly no way I could have resigned from a position that I have never held.” Mr. Mutekenya stated.

Mr. Mutekenya has further requested the Registrar to have accurate records and protect him as he not a Politically Exposed Person (PEP) demanding that records are corrected within Seven days of receipt of his minute from the database. He went on to state that Counsel Makebi Zulu in his submission to the Speaker of the National Assembly on 13th November 2023 did include his details in the so-called Office Bearers print out emanating from the Office of Registrar of Societies which is totally misleading and incorrect.

Mr. Mutekenya has further cautioned Makebi Zulu to avoid dragging his personal details in the battles of the Patriotic Front party and that his continued publication of the print out purportedly from the Office of Registrar of Societies is very damaging to his well being and he will be left with no option but seek legal redress.

