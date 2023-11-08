John Sangwa weighs in on Parley conflict

…fingers Speaker for ´unconstitutional´ acts

8th Nov. 2023

Respected Lusaka lawyer John Sangwa says the Speaker of the National Assembly Ms. Nellie Mutti could have flouted the law by recognising a faction leader in the ongoing battle for the heart and soul of Zambia´s largest opposition in the house Patriotic Front (PF).

One on the one corner is the hon. Brian Mundubile led PF whose side was elected by all PF legislators as leader of the house while on the other corner is the Miles Sampa PF that has been expelled from the party but claims to be legit too.

Sangwa, a renowned constitutional lawyer argued that Speaker Mutti erred at law when she recognised a new leader of the house in parliament to replace Mundubile in the face of a court order advising against the action.

“There´s a laid down tradition between the courts and the National Assembly,” Sangwa said, “the position is that when you have a matter before the court that matter is subjudice meaning as long as the matter is in court it is out of bounds the national assembly can’t touch it.”

Sangwa described as ´rogue’s parliamentary decision to recognise a faction member when the matter remained in court adding that the action is “unconstitutional,” but the Speaker who faces impeachment has not responded.

The State Counsel was speaking during a live interview called ´Let the People Talk´ on Radio Phoenix.