By Kasebamashila Kaseba

JONAH TO TARSHISH THAN NINEVEH IN 773 BC

JONAH TO LUSAKA THAN LONDON IN 2022 AD

Like the Jonah of old in about 773 BC who took the boat to Tarshish instead of Nineveh; the Jonah of new in 2022 AD took the plane flight from BBC Broadcasting House, in Portland Place and Langham Place, London, England to Diamond TV House, Bwinjimfumu Road, Rhodespark, Lusaka, Zambia.

Jonah of old was during a seastorm thrown overboat and swallowed by a whale that rerouted him to Nineveh for his mission while Jonah of new during the climate change national disaster declaration social media storm, social media enthusiasts want to throw him onboard a flight to BBC London mission.

As a (distant) follower of Jonah of new I thought I heard when he won BBC Komla Dumor Award that the choice was actually his to either stay and work in London or return and work in Lusaka.

Therefore, there was no news to this or his boasting.

I was also reviewing my rejected job offers or resigned jobs that I am not obliged to debate with either family or social media when social media presumes I am on some desperate job hunt from UPND and HH after Prime TV fired me when I had resigned and rejected job offers.

Or that Prime TV rejected my resignation as the current job status before it sued me.

I actually unfriended a few presumptous Facebook friends, shut off one by telling him not to reply by inbox and almost blocked him after overzealous unsolicited advice of my need to take a UPND job than antagonising my UPND “enemies”.

Well, Jonah is Jonah whether in Tarshish or Lusaka; whether 773 BC or 2022 AD; whale or (Jesus) tomb before easter or plane flight.

Ave, Jonah for producing the job appointment letter without police abducting and detaining any doubting Thomas for three days in the belly of the police cells.

Let Jonah be, glory be.