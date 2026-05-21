JOSEPH MUBANGA SUFFERS ADOPTION SUMMERSAULT AS HIS CERTIFICATE TURNS 360⁰ AND LANDS INTO BERNARD MPUNDU FOR UPND KASAMA CENTRAL ____________________________



In an acrobatic turn of events, the upnd has overturned the adoption of Joseph MUBANGA for kasama central constituency and have since picked former northern province permanent secretary Bernard MPUNDU.





Mr mubanga who has just enjoyed possession of adoption certificate for 2 days received the sad news today after the party entered into a tough hunt for a replacement.





Mubanga’s adoption got strong opposition from upnd structures who claimed that mr mubanga was not suitable enough to get desired results owing to kasama being a hot bed of politics in the province.





Mr MPUNDU will file his nominations tomorrow.



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