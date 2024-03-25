Joyce Banda lauds Chakwera’s State of Disaster declaration

Former President Joyce Banda has lauded Malawi leader Lazarus Chakwera for State of disaster declaration saying will encourage donor communities, individuals to act swiftly in helping those in need.

Banda therefore appealed to Malawians, individuals and Non-government to heed Chakwera’s call to help communities facing food shortage.

Addressing public rally at Area 23 in Lilongwe, JB commends, “It takes courage for a leader to make such a declaration, we commend him for that,” said Banda.

She added, “It is now time for people to support the government in providing relief food to the affected households.

“Let’s for once stop politics of castigation and help mitigate the suffering of the poor”.

On economic development, she challenged Malawians not to read much into the narrative that Malawi is poor but to keep pushing hard to transform their families and the country.

She has also disclosed that People’s Party will hold its convention during the first week of September this year.

On Saturday, March 23, 2024 Chakwera declared State of Disaster to 23 districts which are in dire need of food support to over six million people.