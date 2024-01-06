JUDGE KATANEKWA BITES BACK! DEMANDS $22M FOR DEFAMATION

… Tells businessman, “you have tarnished image of the entire judiciary”

Suspended High Court judge Timothy Katanekwa has accused Lusaka businessman Misheck Chatora of defaming him and the entire judiciary and has subsequently demanded US$22,000,000 within hours for defamation, failure to which he will commence legal action.

But Chatora has insisted that judge Katanekwa is a corrupt man and that court action does not scare him at all.

In a letter dated January 3, 2024, addressed to Chatora, of Maritime Freight and Logistics Limited in Lusaka, judge Katanekwa through his lawyers Kang’ombe and Associates, demanded for an apology and immediate retraction of what he termed, a malicious and… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/judge-katanekwa-bites-back-demands-22m-defamation/