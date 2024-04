JUDGEMENT DAY FOR GIVEN LUBINDA

Lusaka, Friday 18th April 2024

The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court is expected to deliver judgment in the case in which Patriotic Front Vice President, Hon. Given Lubinda was charged with four counts of alleged being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Magistrate Stanford Ngobola is expected to deliver the Judgement at 09;00hrs.