JUDGMENT DAY FOR KWACHA & KABUSHI

THE Constitutional Court is at 12:00hrs today, in Court 2 Supreme Court Building, scheduled to deliver judgment in a petition on the cancellation of the by-election in Kwacha and Kabushi Constituencies.

Green Party President Peter Sinkamba and Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza have petitioned the Court seeking an order to have the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) cancel elections and hold fresh nominations as required by Article 52(6) of the Constitution of Zambia.