Jurgen Klopp singles out a key flaw in his team’s performance after loss to Crystal Palace

Liverpool’s hopes for securing the Premier League title took a significant blow with their 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, a match in which Jurgen Klopp pinpointed a crucial flaw in his team’s performance.

Eberechi Eze’s goal in the 14th minute at Anfield ultimately sealed the victory for Palace, as Liverpool struggled to breach Dean Henderson’s goal.

Despite the opportunity to leapfrog into the top spot if they had won and Arsenal lost to Aston Villa, Liverpool fell short. Klopp elaborated on the key issue behind their loss at Anfield against Oliver Glasner’s side.

Speaking after the match, Klopp said [via The Athletic]: “We had moments that didn’t end up in front of our goal, where we were just not together.

“Let me say it like that, if you press 80 percent, you better not press at all because it makes no sense. We were here and there.

“Curtis (Jones) was really going for it, following through; besides that first line, which was too far away from each other, no one pulled; (Alexis) Mac Allister and Wataru (Endo) couldn’t do it; and the last line was too deep as well.”

Despite Klopp’s Liverpool being renowned for their exceptional pressing game, recent matches have highlighted a slight dip in this aspect for the Merseyside club.

Before succumbing to Crystal Palace, they faced a disappointing 3-0 defeat at home against Atalanta in the Europa League, drawing criticism towards the players’ dedication.

Now, with only six Premier League matches left, Klopp’s team must maintain flawless performances and rely on Manchester City and Arsenal slipping up if they are to clinch the title in what could be Klopp’s final season in charge of the club.