JUST GET 2 THIEVES FROM AMONG YOURSELVES TO SPONSOR CONVENTION, PF CADRES UP IN ARMS AGAINST LEADERS

PF members are up in arms against their leaders for asking them to contribute towards the K5million for the holding of the party conference, saying all the party needs is for one or two thieves who served in the Edgar Lungu leadership to contribute towards raising the required funds.

In several voice notes posted in several PF WhatsApp groups, listened to by Daily Revelation, whose language has been moderated in this story as it is laced with rage, strong insults and strong language, one of the contributors Allan Nshenda wondered how the same party leaders, who were easily finding bail money over the many cases they were facing were today asking ordinary and “poor” members of the party to contribute “as if we stole with them.”

