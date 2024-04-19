Juventus ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo £8.3million

Juventus have reportedly been ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo £8.3million after losing an arbitration case to their former player

Back in September, Ronaldo – who now plays for Saudi side Al-Nassr decided to take legal action against Juventus over unpaid wages during the pandemic.

The Portuguese forward wanted to be paid £17million, the net amount that he was promised by the club when he agreed to defer his wages during lockdown.

Juventus players agreed to defer four months’ worth of their salaries in March 2020 and April 2021 as the club were struggling financially, which was never received.

The Italian side also failed to report these deferred wages – known as ‘salary manoeuvres’ on their financial statements.

According to Gazzetta, the arbitration tribunal, however, ruled that Ronaldo and Juventus share responsibility over the matter and ordered the club to pay half of the deferred wages.

The 38-year-old left Juventus in August 2021 after spending three seasons at the club, where he scored 101 goals in 134 appearances in black and white.

The veteran forward now plays for Saudi side Al-Nassr and was recently sent off for violent conduct during their 2-1 defeat against Al-Hilal.

The 39-year-old, who was shown a yellow card in the first half for unsportsmanlike conduct, appeared to throw his elbow at Al-Hilal’s Ali Al-Bulaihi in the second half as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner attempted to take a quick throw-in. He was shown a red card for the assault.