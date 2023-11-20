K-pop singer Kyuhyun injured by woman with knife on stage

A woman with a knife broke into a dressing room in a theatre in Seoul and hurt famous K-pop star Kyuhyun during a fight.

She entered the room at around 6:00 PM local time, as per the local news.

Kyuhyun from Super Junior was visiting his friends who are actors. He got a cut on his finger while trying to stop someone.

The 30-year-old woman has been taken into custody.

The police are trying to find out where she got the weapon and if she has ever been mentally ill before.

Local news said that she doesn’t have any relationship with Kyuhyun or the other actors who were there.

Kyuhyun got a small cut on his finger, but it was taken care of right away where he was. This was confirmed by the 35-year-old’s Antenna Music agency to South Korea‘s JoongAng Daily newspaper.

Kyuhyun is the main actor in a Korean version of a musical called Ben-Hur. It’s about a made-up Jewish hero who was wrongly accused of trying to kill someone by the Romans.

The actor-singer joined Super Junior, a very popular boy band in the country, in 2006.

Since that time, he has also become a musical actor.