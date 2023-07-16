KABIMBA SAYS HICHILEMA DOESN’T GIVE A DAMN ABOUT ZAMBIANS … his world revolves around cash, not people

Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba says Hakainde Hichilema is least concerned about Zambians and the extreme hunger afflicting them as his main motivation is on the profits that will accrue from the exports of mealie meal.

And ZNS insiders have said the Zambia National Service (ZNS) has the blessings from the UPND administration to export the mealie meal despite them having been initially engaged to come in and help reduce the prices and increase availability.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kabimba said it should not be lost on anyone’s mind that one of the first actions President Hichilema took when he met the millers was to tell them that they were in business to make money, against the export restrictions they complained were imposed on them by the PF administration.

He said President Hichilema has simply extended that principle to ZNS.

“So for him this is about business. This is not about food security for his country and for his people. That’s how I read him myself,” Kabimba said. “So whatever is going to make money, even if the process of making that money is detrimental to the lives of Zambians, he will go ahead and do that. I mean let’s understand the man that he’s in State House. Let’s understand him.”

Kabimba said Hichilema clearly stated before assuming office, that it was easy to run a country as it was synonymous to running a private enterprise, which was… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/kabimba-says-hichilema-doesnt-give-a-damn-about-zambians-his-world-revolves-around-cash-not-people/