KABIMBA SAYS HICHILEMA DOESN’T GIVE A DAMN ABOUT ZAMBIANS … his world revolves around cash, not people
Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba says Hakainde Hichilema is least concerned about Zambians and the extreme hunger afflicting them as his main motivation is on the profits that will accrue from the exports of mealie meal.
And ZNS insiders have said the Zambia National Service (ZNS) has the blessings from the UPND administration to export the mealie meal despite them having been initially engaged to come in and help reduce the prices and increase availability.
Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kabimba said it should not be lost on anyone’s mind that one of the first actions President Hichilema took when he met the millers was to tell them that they were in business to make money, against the export restrictions they complained were imposed on them by the PF administration.
He said President Hichilema has simply extended that principle to ZNS.
“So for him this is about business. This is not about food security for his country and for his people. That’s how I read him myself,” Kabimba said. “So whatever is going to make money, even if the process of making that money is detrimental to the lives of Zambians, he will go ahead and do that. I mean let’s understand the man that he’s in State House. Let’s understand him.”
Kabimba said Hichilema clearly stated before assuming office, that it was easy to run a country as it was synonymous to running a private enterprise, which was…
You are suffering from psychosis.
Zambian politics is predominantly about character assassination. The so called opposition have failed to provide alternative solutions to people’s challenges, so they resort to mud slinging.
Please continue hating and telling lies about HH. You are just increasing his popularity.
Do Zambian Politicians have Retirement Age? I admire Brigadier General Godfrey Miyanda, the only Statesman remaining in Zambian, aba abashala Mangwele!!
Sorry who is this idiot again.
Please remind me.
Idiot indeed. All scrap from the scrapyard have to vomit something.
These are what you call stone age politics. They will not work this time around ba June ukutalala. Telling lies day in and day out , character assassination is all you know otherwise you are a failed politician.
Ba Winter, HH cares for this country more than you do. You were a Minister of Justice and PF SG. What is your record? What are you remembered for?
There was jubilation when you were fired by Mr. Sata. You had your chance to serve the people of Zambia, you fluffed it.
As PF SG, all we remember you for is unleashing the PF cadres on the hapless population. That is how much you cared for the people of Zambia.
What I would like to find out from our dignified learned friends is:
1. Did we enter into a contract with our Zambian farmers that confers to them the responsibility to feed the nation. Or is this role implied by default.
2. In a liberalized economy do the principles of supply and demand apply to all sectors or not. For instance does it cover maize products.
3. Who is supposed to fix the price on a product. Is it the supplier or the buyer. Do these principles change depending on the product. For instance in maize sales.
4. Is it true that a business is created for the purpose of making a profit and not loss or break even points.
One observation is clear. The demand for maize is more than the production. In house and outside. Depending on where you stand it’s a great opportunity to grow more and earn more or it becomes an enemy of the little supply that exist.
What’s wrong with this picture? It exposes our inability to exploit the opportunity of excess demand and hence lossing on cashing in on more dollars while we stagnant the local supply because the disgruntled farmers don’t get the value for money selling the product at an imposed price for the sake of a starving nation.
Maybe the way to go is for government to investment in these farms blocks while partnering with the people who will run these farms. This makes sense when they can set the prices because the own these farms. While the citizens work to realize the dream.
Seeing this is the direction this government has taken. Eventually both internal and external demands will soon be satisfied with plenty of room for suppliers and buyers to bargain the best prices. In a liberalized economic environment.
For now I await to hear from our learned friends to explain to me what on earth we are doing?
This man who has in unlikeable personality.He overrates himself .He doesn’t know that zambians have moved on from funny politicians like him.
He has never won even a councilors election.And he is comparing him self to HH u can’t even polish his shoes ka mudala iwe.lol