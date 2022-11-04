Kafue Mayor Buumba Malambo welcomes suspension

Writes…

NOTICE!!!!!

As Mayor for kafue,I welcome the suspension slapped on me and the Councillors to pave way for sobriety.

In the next 3 Months of Suspension,I will not act within my Civic Duties and will therefore not be in my official Office and will not respond to any issues of Civic Nature.

I will take this space to Complete My Counseling Center for Sexual Abuse and my very progressed orphanage project which I named after my adopted Son.

I will however Continue with my Charity Work and I will definitely continue to respond to the needs of the victims of Rape,Defilement and Sodomy.

Thank you to every Single person who supports the work I do am so grateful.

Shallom🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲 S