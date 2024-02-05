Kalaba appeals to Mnangagwa to help Kambwili

HARRY Kalaba has appealed to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to come to the aid of ailing Zambian politician, Chishimba Kambwili who is on his way to South Africa to seek specialised medical treatment after the Zambian government revoked his medical evacuation, forcing him to travel by road in an effort to save his life