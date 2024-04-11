KALIFUNGWA EVICTS CHULUMANDA FROM MEETING … As ‘Third force’ meeting descends into chaos over leadership arguments

Cracks have emerged in the group calling itself the third force, after former Tourism minister Dr Patrick Kalifungwa chased former Youth and Sports minister George Chulumanda and member Mwape Mwelwa from the meeting he is said to have been chairing.

Sources have told Daily Revelation Newspaper that Kalifungwa got incensed after he was told that he and his colleagues could not be masquerading as wanting to come up with a third force, when they were already positioning… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/kalifungwa-evicts-chulumanda-from-meeting-as-third-force-meeting-descends-into-chaos-over-leadership-arguments/