KALOMO WOMAN DIVORCES, MARRIES DAY AFTER.

A 51 year old man of Siamusiye village in chief Siachitema in Kalomo district has appealed a case in which he was divorced by his wife who a day after got married to another man.

Presenting his case before the Kalomo urban local court, Timmy Mulalu requested the court to grant an appeal on his divorce on grounds that his former wife Peggy Mweetwa 36 astonishingly, just a day after the divorce was finalized, she married another man and is allegedly pregnant in a blink of an eye.

In granting the appeal, magistrate Manjari Syamvundu stated that the short duration between the divorce and her remarriage suggested that Peggy may have been involved with the other man prior to the divorce.

The magistrate noted that it would have been more reasonable for Peggy to wait until the 30-day appeal period had passed. The divorce had taken place on July 12, 2023, and Peggy married someone else on July 14, 2023.