KAMANGA MUST GO… TO WORLD CUP: Chipolopolo Defends COSAFA Title

CHIPOLOPOLO DEFENDS COSAFA TITLE



THE national soccer team this evening lifted a record-setting seventh COSAFA title after beating a determined Lesotho 1-0 in a final played at the Princess Magogo stadium in Kwamashu, Durban, South Africa.

Debutant Forest Rangers player Moyela Libamba scored a thumping header in the 78th minute to dumpen the Likuena spirits.

Coach Moses Sichone’s side which only had five surviving players from last year’s triumphant team started the tournament with a 1-0 loss to Malawi in the group stages but won all the remaining games to successfully defend the title.

Zambia now leads the chart for most COSAFA wins with seven, one trophy ahead of Zimbabwe which has six to its name.