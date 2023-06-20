Kamanga Thanks Fans and Gov After AFCON Qualification

PRESIDENT’S CORNER: A big Thank You to the Fans for Filling Levy

It is yet another moment for us to lay the ground for the coming week through this platform. This week is extra special in our game coming barely 48 hours after the Chipolopolo’s qualification to the Ivory Coast 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The euphoria has yet to die down across the length and breadth of our country.

We wish to register our utmost thanks to the thousands of fans that turned up at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to support the Chipolopolo. Fans travelled from across the country to render support to the squad. The atmosphere at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium was electric and provided a catalyst for the squad to perform even better. However, we wish to congratulate the squad and technical bench for the job well done. We are not oblivious to the work they put in during preparations starting from their retreat-like camp in South Africa. The players did their part by reporting for camp at the earliest possible opportunity. Coach Avram Grant and his technical staff did a fantastic job with the team to register a memorable 3-0 win over a star-studded Ivory Coast. Our aim is to keep the momentum going until the tournament in January next year. We have a group of players that have finally come of age and ready to announce their presence on the continent and beyond. Our duty as always will be to provide quality preparations for their assignments.

We wish to acknowledge the support that government has rendered to us in our quest to improve our game.

Away from the Chipolopolo, our Copper Queens are in Germany for an international camp that will see them play three international friendly matches. This is yet another exemplification of our commitment to providing quality preparations for our teams ahead of international engagements. The Copper Queens will play Republic of Ireland on June 22 in Dublin before facing Switzerland on June 30. They will conclude their European camp with a match against Germany on July 7 in Furth before heading to New Zealand for the FIFA World Cup. Zambia is in Group C alongside Japan, Spain, and Costa Rica. The technical bench that has been re-enforced with a technical advisor, physical trainer, video analyst and nutritionist will no doubt be able to refine the team ahead of the World Cup that kicks off on July 20.

Finally, the Football Association of Zambia has launched a third generation KoPa kit that was unveiled in Ndola. As always, the upgrade of the KoPa kit was as a result of feedback and consultation with key stakeholders. So far, the response we have received has been overwhelming with the initial consignment sold out. The consolidated stock will be rolled out across the country through widespread dealerships in the next few days. We urge the public to continue supporting this local initiative that so far stood the test of time. It was a moment of pride to see the Chipolopolo once again ride the KoPa crest with pride, Remember KoPa will be making an appearance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in July and the AFCON next year. what better way to announce your arrival on the global stage?

Have a productive week!