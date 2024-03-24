KAMBWILI CERTIFIED FIT BUT SAYS GOVT DELAYING TO BUY HIM AIR TICKET

Tribalist Chishimba Kambwili has been certified fit by doctors in South Africa.

And Kambwili confirmed his fitness to Koswe when we met him in Sandton City where he was shopping around.

The confirmed tribalist said that he was physically fit and ready to serve the 5 months jail sentence slapped on him by the Zambian courts of law.

He has however warned the UPND government that following the establishment of the fast track court and mandate to deal with all matters within 5 months, many people who were in Edgar Lungu’s government are planning to run away.

Meanwhile UKWA party has been planning to go to the airport by loading junkies and receive Former Bishop Telesphore Mpundu who had gone to America for medical purposes.

The UKWA party thugs plan that if the state police stop them from going to the airport to give Mpundu what they are calling “Heroes” welcome, then they would have won political mileage.

Mpundu is in the States seeking medical attention and Koswe can’t delve into the details except to advice UKWA lunatics and especially men with huge behinds to refrain from abusing an ailing old man.