KAMBWILI FLEES BUT THE HEADACHE IS ON SURETIES

Forget about Chishimba Kambwili. He has myaad and myaad, probably for good. The issue now is about the sureties who signed for his court bail. They will have to produce Kambwili on the day he is supposed to appear in court or pay K50, 000 each and if they fail to do so, they are going in!

He is not the first high-profile individual to flee the country. Kaizer Zulu is still at large. Before you sign a police bond or court bail, just know that the same demons that entered those pigs somewhere in the Bible and made them drown, can still enter the same person you are signing for and make you suffer.- Scoop Newspaper