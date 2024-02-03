KAMBWILI RESISTED BLACKMAIL- Nakacinda

KAMBWILI RESISTED BLACKMAIL

CHISHIMBA Kambwili decided to travel to South Africa by road for his medical treatment after government rescinded its decision to evacuate him when he refused to be blackmailed to denounce and scandalise former President Edgar Lungu and declare expelled Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa as president of the Patriotic Front (PF).

According to Raphael Nakacinda, some UPND high-ranking government and party officials had been to see Mr Kambwili and other senior PF members to validate the purported election of Miles Sampa as PF president.. . https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/