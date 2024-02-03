KAMBWILI RESISTED BLACKMAIL- Nakacinda

KAMBWILI RESISTED BLACKMAIL
CHISHIMBA Kambwili decided to travel to South Africa by road for his medical treatment after government rescinded its decision to evacuate him when he refused to be blackmailed to denounce and scandalise former President Edgar Lungu and declare expelled Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa as president of the Patriotic Front (PF).
According to Raphael Nakacinda, some UPND high-ranking government and party officials had been to see Mr Kambwili and other senior PF members to validate the purported election of Miles Sampa as PF president.. . https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/
There is no way this Nakadodix narrative can be verified. Ni nkani ya mu kachasu.
You can spin which ever way you want, but the bottom line is that he is wanted by the courts.
These chaps got used to ECL directing the courts to release them. With HH there are no such gymnastics. You are on your own.
Where did Mr. Nakachinda get this from? I suspect that he just made it.
Let us be careful with mnangagwa Emerson and Edgar lungu all those trucks were engineered by mnangagwa Emerson and Edgar lungu!!!!!!!!! Why using Zimbabwean boarder not other boarders? something is fishing here.
Raphael please stop telling lies. You will never achieve anything good from those dirty lies. And for your info PF is gone my dear and by the time you realize and appreciate this you will be too old to engage in any meaningful future.