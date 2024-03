KAMBWILI’s CONDITION IMPROVING

The condition of former Information and Broadcasting Services Minister CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI is said to be improving at a South African hospital where he is receiving Specialist treatment.

Mr. KAMBWILI was evacuated to South Africa for Specialist treatment earlier this year.

His brother MUTALE KAMBWILI has told ZNBC News in a telephone interview from South Africa that the former Law maker’s condition is getting better.

ZNBC