KAMPYONGO JOINS NKANDU IN CAMPAIGNING FOR UPND CANDIDATE

January 22,2024

After anticipating defeat ahead of the forthcoming local government by-election in Mayembe ward slated for January 23, 2024, Patriotic Front PF Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo opted to join Minister of Youths, Sports, and Arts Elvis Nkandu in campaigning for UPND candidate Kennedy Mwango.

This afternoon,MP Kampyongo went to rally behind his PF ward counselor in the Mayembe branch.

Upon seeing that he didn’t have people because everyone was with Elvis Nkandu, opposition Kampyongo went and joined Nkandu, who was also in the area, to share his party manifesto and New Dawn achievements with the people of Mayembe.

©️UPND MEDIA