KANGWANDA JOINS SUDANESE GIANTS AL HILAL SC ON 4 YEARS DEAL.

What do you think of this move?

Zambian striker Albert Kangwa has joined Sudanese giants Al Hilal SC on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who was a joint top scorer at the recent Cosafa Cup, joins Al Hilal after impressing for Red Arrows in the Zambian Super League.

Kwangwa is expected to add firepower to Al Hilal’s attack, which reached the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League last season.

The striker is also a regular for the Zambia national team’s Local squad, and he helped them to win the Cosafa Cup for the second time in a row last month.