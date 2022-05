KANKOYO MP HEARTSON MABETA’S WIFE INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT

He writes…

My wife has survived an accident after she was hit by a canter on her way to meet the president in nampamba farm block in Mpongwe.

She is ok and in high spirit.

You have done your best pinky, it’s time for you to go and rest.

We continue to thank God for his ever protection.

Lesa talala pabana bakwe.