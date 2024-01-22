Kasanda and others slapped with seven ‘gold’ related charges

AFTER the Director of Public Prosecutions entered a nolle against him last week, businessman Sedrick Kasanda and others have been charged with seven money laundering related charges, some linked to obtaining thousands of dollars on pretext that they had gold for sale.

Kasanda, 34, of Ibex Hill, Lusaka, is jointly charged with businessmen Dominic Twinjika, 41, of Salama Park, Lusaka, Treasure Malandala, 36, of Mitengo Road, Ndola and a company called Luwowoshi Mining Limited.

Of the seven charges, five involve obtaining money by false pretences while the rest involve dealing in minerals without lawful excuse and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In count one, allegations are that between the 1st of November and 31st December 2020, the accused did obtain money amounting to US$9,045 from Anton Russell [a South African] by falsely pretending that the money was for the storage and transportation of cobalt,” Mr Hamoonga said.

In the second count, it is alleged that between the same dates, the accused obtained US$72,160 by falsely pretending that they had 82kgs of gold.

Thirdly, allegations are that the accused are alleged to have obtained US$16,000 by falsely pretending that they had 107kilogrammes of gold.

In the fourth count, the accused allegedly obtained US$360,000 by falsely pretending that the money would be used to pay Zambia Revenue Authority as mineral tax clearance certificate for the export of the 82kg of gold, when in fact not.

In the fifth count, the accused allegedly obtained US$124,000 by falsely pretending that it was for chattering a plane from Lusaka to Dubai, when infact not.

It is further alleged in the sixth count that the accused, with intent to defraud, fraudulently dealt in minerals, without lawful excuse.

In the last count, allegations are that the accused did posses US$522,165, knowing the same to be proceeds of crime.

The accused were arrested and released on police bond awaiting court appearance soon.

Kasanda is also appearing before the High Court in another case of the thwarted gold scandal which was busted at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport last August but the matter is being held in camera(away from the public and media).

(Mwebantu)