KAWANA RUBBISHES KALABA’S CLAIMS HE’S EYEING MWEETWA’S POSITION

MINISTRY of Information Media Director and Spokesperson Thabo Kawana has rubbished claims that he is eyeing Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa’s position.

Recently, Citizen First president Harry Kalaba said Kawana was eyeing Mweetwa’s position by trying to show President Hakainde Hichilema that he was working harder.

But in an interview, Monday, Kawana said Kalaba should never judge him based on his untamed ambition of eyeing the presidency when former president Edgar Lungu was his president…

