KAYO WARD ELECTIONS CANCELLED FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF CITIZEN FIRST CANDIDATE

RE: NOTIFICATION OF RESIGNATION BY CITIZEN FIRST CANDIDATE IN KAYO WARD BY ELECTION

…fresh nominations called for 18th January 2024..

Reference is made to your letter referenced MTC/ECZ/4/2023 dated 23rd December 2023 on the above subject matter.

In accordance with Article 52(6) of the Constitution of Zambia which states that; “Where a candidate dies, resigns or becomes disqualified in accordance with Article 70, 100 or 153 or a court disqualifies a candidate for corruption or malpractice, after the close of nominations and before the election date, the Electoral Commission shall Cancel the election and require the filing of fresh nominations by eligible candidates and elections shall be held within thirty days of the filing of the fresh nominations “.

The Commission at its Special Commission meeting held on Tuesday, 26th December 2023 RESOLVED that: the by-election for Kayo Ward, Mwansabombwe District scheduled for 23rd January 2024 be cancelled following the notice of resignation of the Citizens First Party Candidate, Mr. Epillious Musonda; and that fresh nominations for eligible candidates be held on 18th January 2024, and Polls on 15th February, 2024.