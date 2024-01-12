KAYO WARD ELECTIONS CANCELLED FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF CITIZEN FIRST CANDIDATE
RE: NOTIFICATION OF RESIGNATION BY CITIZEN FIRST CANDIDATE IN KAYO WARD BY ELECTION
…fresh nominations called for 18th January 2024..
Reference is made to your letter referenced MTC/ECZ/4/2023 dated 23rd December 2023 on the above subject matter.
In accordance with Article 52(6) of the Constitution of Zambia which states that; “Where a candidate dies, resigns or becomes disqualified in accordance with Article 70, 100 or 153 or a court disqualifies a candidate for corruption or malpractice, after the close of nominations and before the election date, the Electoral Commission shall Cancel the election and require the filing of fresh nominations by eligible candidates and elections shall be held within thirty days of the filing of the fresh nominations “.
The Commission at its Special Commission meeting held on Tuesday, 26th December 2023 RESOLVED that: the by-election for Kayo Ward, Mwansabombwe District scheduled for 23rd January 2024 be cancelled following the notice of resignation of the Citizens First Party Candidate, Mr. Epillious Musonda; and that fresh nominations for eligible candidates be held on 18th January 2024, and Polls on 15th February, 2024.
This is very good. And when Hakainde continues his Mingalatos with ECZ , let him know others can play that game too. Again if he continues his illegal rules on Nominations, let the candidates continue withdrawing…so that he is embarrassed big time with his foolish Mingalatos.
You are a foolish idiot.what has this got to do with the president.only fools like you and Harry kalaba support this.Harry kalaba is an empty tin going nowhere politically.we all remember how he announced to the world that he was quiting lungu’s government due to corruption and today defending lungu.this law should be repealed to avoid such drama.
I am wondering what this has to do with President HH. I will be grateful if you can kindly explain.
Why do you think or talk about Hakainde all the time? It’s not Hakainde who made the constitution and he has nothing to do with the resignation of this candidate and there is nothing to embarrass him at all. If other candidates from other opposition parties want, they can also resign and HH will not be affected in any way, he already stood and won in August 2021. Let them continue wasting their time, they are just shortening their term.
You hallucinating idiot stop idiotic staff. You and that scar faced first citizen chap aren’t going anywhere. Yours are zeros only thing is insulting the President. Mbebas.
Hallucinating satanyoko stop involving innocent people.
Praise singers with your fresh insults.