Kayo Ward Of Mwansabombwe Constituency By-election Results

UPND HAS WON KAYO WARD BY-ELECTION IN MWANSABOMBWE DISTRICT OF LUAPULA PROVINCE



Upnd 1050

SP. 476

FDD. 04

LM. 13

Independent 18

PEP. 00

LUBASA STREAM IN KAYO WARD OF MWANSABOMBWE CONSTITUENCY

Polling station 1

SP=203

UPND=159

IND =3

LM 4

FDD 1

Polling station 1

UPND =358

SP=55

FDD=0

INDEPENDENNT=5

LM=3

Votes Casted =431

Rejected =10

MUKAMBA POLING STATION IN KAYO WARD IN MWANSABOMBWE.

Polling station 2

UPND =372

SP=53

FDD=03

INDEPENDENNT=6

LM=03

Votes Casted =443

Rejected =6

