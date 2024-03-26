KCM IS LIMPING

…..the govt should stop boasting that the Vedanda – KCM deal is already done, says EFF leader

Lusaka… Tuesday March 26, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says the UPND government should stop misleading and boasting that the Vedanda – KCM deal is already done and dusted.

And the opposition political party has condemned the UPND government for misleading statements on debt restructuring deal.

Speaking when he featured on Millennium Radio’ programme, EFF leader Kasonde Mwenda said Konkola Copper Mines Plc is still limping and needs help.

“Right now if you ask the workers, they are not working. The main shift of closed, they are just doing care and maintenance. So when they are talking that the KCM deal is done, I ask my president, my brother, what is really happening to you? Are you sure KCM is a done deal?” He questioned.

“People have been laid off, they are not working and the President is celebrating that it’s a done deal. KCM is not yet done, it is still limping.”

He said a lot of people need jobs on the Copperbelt.

“If you check my inbox, you will find people complaining saying they have been laid off, the mine shift is closed and they are just doing dewatering there. The workers are crying that there is nothing happening there,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwenda criticized the UPND government for misleading the Zambian people regarding the restructuring of Eurobonds.

In a statement issued earlier today, Mr Mwenda slammed the government for announcing a deal that has not been finalized, calling it a deliberate deception to hide the true state of the restructuring process.