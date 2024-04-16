KCM LIQUIDATION WAS A HIGHLY CALCULATED CRIMINAL ACT – ROMEO KANG’OMBE

For those of you who were still doubting about the Patriotic Front being a criminal syndicate, the forfeiture of $24 million dollars to the state by former KCM Liquidator Milingo Lungu, is your answer.

If a single individual tasked to liquidate KCM could defraud the country to a tune of $24 million, how much do you think his appointing authority got away with?

Citizens of this country were deceived into believing that the liquidation of KCM was in national interest but the forfeiture of $24 million dollars has exposed the real reason behind the liquidation. Looting!

When suppliers and workers were languishing in poverty, Lungu and his junkies were busy enriching themselves. Surely, how greedy can one be?

With all the hefty salaries and allowances of the Presidency, he chose to also steal from the poor people of Chingola and other areas where KCM operated from.

All criminals must be brought to book regardless of their status in society. Forfeiture is actually an admission of guilty and Milingo Lungu has admitted to defrauding the people and therefore must face the full wrath of the law.