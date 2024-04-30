Kenya Airways stops flights to DR Congo capital

Kenya Airways (KQ) say they have suspended flights to DR Congo’s capital Kinshasa because of the “unlawful” detention of two employees by military intelligence.

KQ made the announcement on Monday in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, and said they were “unable to support these flights without personnel effectively”.

They said the suspension would start on Tuesday.

On 19 April, two KQ employees were taken into custody by the Military Detection of Anti-Homeland Activities (DEMIAP) because of allegedly “missing customs documentation on valuable cargo”, according to the airline.

But the KQ chief executive said “the said cargo was not uplifted or accepted by KQ due to incomplete documentation”.

During the arrest, the two employees’ phones were seized and access to them had been denied until 23 April when the Embassy officials and KQ team were allowed to visit them.

The airline company urged the Congolese military to release the KQ employees to their families.

DR Congo’s government has not commented on the situation.