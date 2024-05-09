Kenyan doctors end 56-day strike

Kenyan doctors have ended their strike which had crippled the country’s public healthcare system for 56 days, after reaching an agreement with the government.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), which represents about 7,000 members, went on strike on 15 March.

Despite the deal to end the strike, the government and the doctors’ union failed to reach an agreement on the deployment and payment of intern doctors, who form the backbone of the public healthcare system.

The union demanded the intern doctors be paid about $1,500 (£1,200) a month, but the government says it can only afford to pay them $500.

The matter will now be determined by a court, which means the intern doctors will remain out of work for the next 60 days.