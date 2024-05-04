Reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she might be open to dating women.

In a tweet she shared, she revealed that she’s keeping her options open when it comes to her sexual preferences. When a fan jokingly said she needs to try lesbianism after several high-profile breakups with men, Khloe didn’t laugh off the idea, writing “Well you never know what my future holds.”

Khloe Kardashian hints she might be open to dating women

When a different fan replied to her comment with a GIF involving scissors, Khloe responded with a cry-laughing emoji.

Khloe has had her fair share of heartbreaks with men. She’s had an on-again, off-again relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson after he cheated on her on more than one occasion, which is well-documented.

Khloe also had a complicated marriage to Lamar Odom as well. They got married in 2009, but the basketball star has confessed to being unfaithful for most years of their marriage, resulting in their separation in 2013 and eventual divorce.