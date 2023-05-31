KILLER FOR HIRE ON THE RUN LEAVING CHARMS AND GUNS BEHIND

A purported assassin alleged to be a killer for hire using his homemade guns has reportedly bolted after failing to pay services done on his possessed daughter.

Dosani Sichimata of Ndunya village in Chinsali is reported to have acquired the services of Lyson Simukoko a traditional doctor based in Isoka’s MweniMpasi to cleanse his daughter from experiencing nightmares which he suspected originated from people he was hired to kill using his guns.

The 37-Year-old traditional doctor in the company of his elder brother ordered the suspect to surrender the two guns and the charms used to kill people before performing his duties.

The suspect was then charged K5, 000 to render services for his reportedly possessed daughter which he failed to pay only managing K600.

After failing to agree on the charge the village headman ordered for charms to be burnt, but the traditional doctor refused and got the guns including the charms back to his village and informed his elder brother the headman who reported the matter to police.

Muchinga province commissioner of police, Kaunda Mubanga explains that police recovered the two home made guns and the alleged charms while the suspect is nowhere to be seen.