KKIA IN POWER FAILURE

Transport and Logistics Minister FRANK TAYALI says the power failure experienced at the KENNETH KAUNDA International Airport on Friday night was due to a power surge which affected various aero systems.

Mr. TAYALI says electricians from the Zambia Airports Corporation Limited are investigating why the system was unable to detect the power surge which has resulted in damage of equipment.

In an interview with ZNBC news, he said the aero systems have functioning capacity to detect low or high voltage but failed to detect the surge.

Mr. TAYALI said this resulted into temporary outage of runway lights which caused delay in landing for an emirates flight for about two hours.

He said the power surge also caused damage to aero bridge number five which is currently not functioning.

ZNBC