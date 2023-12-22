Kola Foundation says it has not issued any statement or called for any meeting

KOLA FOUNDATION REGISTERED TRUSTEES

P. O. Box 33204, LUSAKA

RE: CLARIFICATION ON FALSE MEDIA STATEMENT CONCERNING KOLA

FOUNDATION TRUST

The issuance of a notice of a meeting purportedly due to take place on the 6″ of January

2024 proposed to be held at a named lodge in Lusaka by an imposter known as Paul

Bwalya Mukuka on behalf of the Kola Foundation Trust is without the blessing, knowledge

and authority of the foundation’s trustees. This, in the foundation’s view, is tantamount

to criminal trespass in that the author is not only unknown to the trustees but also

unauthorized by them.

Our investigations as a foundation reveal that this particular person does not in fact exist.

Therefore, the proposed meeting is absolutely invalid as its author is fictitious or

nonexistent.

The foundation’s position is that the trustees of this foundation are not privy to the said

meeting, do not know who paid for the venue of the proposed meeting and are also not

privy to the agenda in the said notice purportedly issued by one Patrick Bwalya Mukuka.

In addition, in as much as the paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga is dismayed

at the unlawful use of his image on a political message purportedly by the Kola Foundation

as reported in the Zambia Daily Mail publication of 21″ December 2023, the foundation is

equally baffled and perplexed and wishes to distance itself from the publication in its

entirety.

The media and general public at large are therefore cautioned to be wary of unscrupulous

persons whose ill-motives have the potential to cause divisions and anarchy in our peace-

loving country as well as to undermine the intended objectives of the foundation.

Kola Foundation Trust

‘W. A. Mubanga SC

Chairman – Kola Foundation Registered Trustees

Cc: Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga

The Media

Mr. Rae Hamoonga – Zambia Police Service