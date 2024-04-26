Kyle Walker and wife Annie Kilner announce reconciliation after newborn baby

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and his wife Annie Kilner have revealed the name of their fourth child.

According to The Sun, they have chosen the unique name “Rezon” for their baby boy, sticking with the tradition of starting their children’s names with the letter ‘R’.

The couple recently reconciled after a split last December, following reports of Walker’s infidelity.

Despite the challenges, they decided to focus on the well-being of their children, including Rezon, who was born during this time. The newborn joins siblings Roman, Riaan, and Reign.

While they have yet to officially register the name, Walker remains focused on his football commitments, with City facing Brighton on Thursday in a crucial Premier League match.