Kylian Mbappe open to joining Liverpool’ ahead of Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe will reportedly consider moving to Liverpool ahead of Real Madrid when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires this summer.

According to Sports Mail, the French superstar, 25, is officially free to negotiate with foreign clubs as of January 1 as he enters the final six months of his PSG deal.4

Real have always been considered the favourite to sign Mbappe on what would be a free transfer. But a report in Le Parisien suggests Liverpool represents ‘the most credible and dangerous candidate’ for PSG who obviously want him to extend his stay with them.

The French newspaper adds Mbappe is ‘not indifferent’ to moving to Anfield, with Jurgen Kl]opp apparently unwavering in his pursuit of one of the world’s best players.

Le Parisien suggests Liverpool regard Mbappe as the kind of statement signing they need to keep pace with Manchester City in the years to come.