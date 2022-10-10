Last Evening Brighton Sinkala was suppsed to be an MC at a wedding at IZENI Lodge. Thank you Ken Dumbo for standing in for your elder brother

Ken Dumbo Writes

Mr Sinkala was scheduled to officiate as MC the wedding reception of Daniel & Saraffina (Mr & Mrs Kangwa) today.

I received the message of the accident through colleague to the groom who called me to ask my availability to host this wedding as the MC “Mr Brighton Sinkala” was involved in an accident in the morning.



I accepted to host the function as I was free today, and later tried to Call Mr Sinkala who I normally used to call Daddy, his son Answered and told me he was in the theatre. I told him “okay thanks, I will call later to check on him.“



I went for the function which was at Izeni Lodge in 6 Miles and before I could start the function, I received information that Mr Sinkala is no more. I was speechless but I however went ahead and did the job despite being broken because I knew that’s what he would have loved to do if he was given a chance to see the next day.



Am still in shock but I thank God for the memories I shared with “Daddy” Sinkala Brighton.

Congratulations to the newest couple Mr & Mrs Kangwa and thank you for having sit in for my father in the industry and may God bless you.

Congratulations 🎊🎈🎉🍾

Rest ”Daddy” Mr Sinkala!!!!