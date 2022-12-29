Leicester Boss Defends Patson Daka Amid Social Media Backlash

LEICESTER BOSS DEFENDS DAKA AMID SOCIAL MEDIA BACKLASH!

“He is a top, top striker!! We just have to believe in him. Every striker goes through a bad patch, dry spell and eventually they start scoring again.

He had a bad game against Newcastle United, but let’s not put all the stick on him, every player didn’t have the greatest of games against Newcastle, we were second best , we were poor! But we move on and plan for the next match that’s the most important thing..

Remember when he scored the equalizer against Manchester United after coming on and provided an assist for the Winner?

Remember his 4 goals in Moscow in the Uefa Europa League?

Remember his important Leicester City goals!?

Remember his recent cheaky classy goal and the internet went banana’s?

He is still Patson Daka and definitely goals will come and many of them.”

-Brendan Rogers