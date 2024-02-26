LEICESTER CITY FANS WANT PATSON DAKA TO LEAVE THEIR CLUB!

In a quite surprising turn of events, Leicester city fans took to social media last night to express their anger towards Patson Daka after their 3-1 loss to Leeds United in the Championship.

This came after Patson failed to score what seemed to be a clear chance on goal only to go wide off the target. Leicester City fans blame Patson Daka for their loss with most of them calling him their worst signing ever and that his “lack of finishing ability” is the reason why they lost to Leeds.

The fans are calling for him to be dropped from the first team and their other forward, Tom Cannon be given a chance.

All this hate towards Daka comes even after being the player of the month in December with 6 goal involvements in 6 matches.