LEICESTER CITY MANAGER ENZO MARESCA CONTINUES TO SIDELINE ZAMBIAN STRIKER PATSON DAKA.

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca continues to sideline Zambian international Patson Daka, as he was again an unused substitute in Leicester’s 2-0 win over Stoke City in the English Championship on matchday 11.

Daka’s only appearance for Leicester City this season came in a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup, and he has yet to make his Championship debut for the club.

Despite his lack of playing time at club level, Daka remains a regular in the Zambia national team squad, with coach Avram Grant having faith in the former Red Bull Salzburg attacker.

Following Leicester’s match against Stoke City on Saturday, Daka will travel to Dubai to join up with the Zambia national team, which is set to play two international friendlies against Egypt and Uganda as part of its preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which are scheduled to kick off next month.

Coach Grant also wants to use the friendlies to assess his squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, which is set to be held in Ivory Coast in January next year.