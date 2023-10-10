LET HH REMOVE ECL’S IMMUNITY, DARES LUSAKA LAWYER

…says he will put him to shame over the lies he has been telling

Lusaka, Monday, October 9, 2023 (Smart Eagles)

What crimes has the 6th Republican President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu committed, asks Lusaka Lawyer Celestine Mambula Mukandila.

Mr Mukandila who is also a member of the mighty Patriotic Front (PF) has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to remove the immunity of his predecessor.

He said when he featured on Millenium TV’s “State of the Nation” last night that removing president Lungu’s immunity would be good for the 6th President.

“What cases? President Lungu is on record informing the people, and the UPND, even the President and he told them to say listen, if you want me, if you want to get rid of my immunity, initiate the process,” he said.

“I don’t think president Lungu is scared of his immunity being lifted. In fact, that will even give him enough peace to explain to the Zambian people and make these colleagues of ours, put them to shame over the lies they were telling. We need to be realistic in the way we do our things. You accuse him of having committed crimes, what crimes did he commit? Let the President of the Republic of Zambia today, President Hakainde, go ahead and remove the immunity of the president.”

The lawyer holds a view that president Lungu is more than ready to answer for any query.

“Let them not continue persecuting his people. As it is right now, what we are seeing is persecution after persecution. And besides, it is extremely disappointing that the President, when addressing the nation, he informed the Zambian people that we shall persecute and prosecute, what? Come on, where is the rule of law?” he asked.

“It is very unfortunate that the level as which there has been a breakdown in the rule of law in this country, it has reached alarming levels and the only thing we can do is pray hard because this is unacceptable. The Zambian people should not be taken for granted.”

Meanwhile, Mr Mukandila said PF remains Zambians’ alternative.

“The Zambian people got rid of the Patriotic Front because of things they felt were not going on right. And we have gone through a vigorous postmortem process, we understood why the Zambian people got rid of us, we have apologized to the Zambian people, we have told the Zambian people to say we are an alternative,” he said.

“In an event where the Zambian people feel our colleagues, having subjected us to a state of buying mealie meal at K300 plus in Lusaka, K400 plus in the border towns as compared to buying mealie meal at K120 in the PF, I think the alternative should show clearly that PF was the better evil.”