LET US DROP THE POVERTY MENTALITY- Binwell Mpundu

LET US DROP THE POVERTY MENTALITY.

By Binwell Mpundu

When you see citizens building such houses you must be excited because it mean the country’s economy is on the rise.The country can only prosper through citizens.

When we see a citizen build a reasonable property like this one we must not always think it is proceeds of crime you even move and grab from them …UBUTUTU.

And so my appeal to my colleagues from UPND is that the same way you guys have now the opportunity to build good properties allow other citizens to also enjoy the same rights to own reasonable properties.If it is not proceeds of crime for you,it should not be proceeds of crime for others.

Stop harrasing citizen with that ancient law that contravens the constitution by shifting the burden of proof to the accused .We have so many citizens today some of whom are not even politicians whose properties have been grabbed on allegations of them being suspected to be proceeds of crime .You just want people to be living in misery (balemonekafye abachula???baleikalafye mutuma cabins??).POVERTY MENTALITY.

Congratulations big bro when i grow up i want to also build and live in a manshion like that .This is what we call progress.

Dont even be intimidated mukalamba wandi iyi yena bondi naumenya umpeleko ka drawing naine.