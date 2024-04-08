LET’S GIVE HH ANOTHER TERM

…the opposition want to return to power to dip their fingers into national coffers – Chipango

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone(The Mast)

THEY are so broke and want to return to power to deep their fingers into national coffers, says Keagan Chipango.

And Chipango, a former civic leader under the MMD government, has likened President Hakainde Hichilema to the biblical Nehemiah who had to rebuild Jerusalem after it was destroyed.

He The Mast in an interview that Zambians must give President Hichilema another mandate in 2026.

“Let’s be careful as Zambians about these guys who come up with all sorts of names like UKA (United Kwacha Alliance). Look at their track records and how much they are broke. These guys are so broke and they know that the only thing that can help them is to get back political leadership so that they can deep their fingers in national coffers,” Chipango said. “Zambians should look for leaders that are true servants not those who just want to help themselves. Opposition leaders are not helping us. They don’t mean well. They pretend to want to help us when they actually want to help themselves.”

Chipango said President Hichilema is busy repairing the damage caused by the PF.

“He is busy rebuilding the damage these guys did to Zambia. He has actually become the biblical Nehemiah who had to rebuild Jerusalem after it was destroyed. Let’s be careful about these guys,” he said.

Chipango said Zambians need to ensure President Hichilema is reelected in 2026.

“Let’s give him another term in office and see how far he can help us. Otherwise we may regret in 2026 if we will be cheated by these guys in opposition,” said Chipango