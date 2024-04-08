LET’S GIVE HH ANOTHER TERM
…the opposition want to return to power to dip their fingers into national coffers – Chipango
By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone(The Mast)
THEY are so broke and want to return to power to deep their fingers into national coffers, says Keagan Chipango.
And Chipango, a former civic leader under the MMD government, has likened President Hakainde Hichilema to the biblical Nehemiah who had to rebuild Jerusalem after it was destroyed.
He The Mast in an interview that Zambians must give President Hichilema another mandate in 2026.
“Let’s be careful as Zambians about these guys who come up with all sorts of names like UKA (United Kwacha Alliance). Look at their track records and how much they are broke. These guys are so broke and they know that the only thing that can help them is to get back political leadership so that they can deep their fingers in national coffers,” Chipango said. “Zambians should look for leaders that are true servants not those who just want to help themselves. Opposition leaders are not helping us. They don’t mean well. They pretend to want to help us when they actually want to help themselves.”
Chipango said President Hichilema is busy repairing the damage caused by the PF.
“He is busy rebuilding the damage these guys did to Zambia. He has actually become the biblical Nehemiah who had to rebuild Jerusalem after it was destroyed. Let’s be careful about these guys,” he said.
Chipango said Zambians need to ensure President Hichilema is reelected in 2026.
“Let’s give him another term in office and see how far he can help us. Otherwise we may regret in 2026 if we will be cheated by these guys in opposition,” said Chipango
Mr. Chipango is either from Western or North-Western so he looks at things in a regional way. It’s wrong to support wrong things just because you come from the same village! Which Zambian wants to continue sleeping hungry under another 5 years of Hichilema rule! Most Zambians have had more than enough of Hichilema already, and want out as at yesterday !
Unfortunately, this Mandanda mindset is endemic in Zambia!
Sorry, meant ” Chipango mindset”
Mandanda is a blessing to Zambian polical thought.
A pathological liar will never get my vote.
Muna Kaliba just the same you did not vote for him even before. PF must die for good together with guntrotting and Panga Wielding PF criminals
On this president, as a country, we made a huge mistake. We had rejected him 5 times at the polls before, we should have done the same again 2021.
Vote wisely in 2026.
No ways Mr Chipango… Hakainde is going… going…gone.
!!!
Yes!!!
Hallucinating Hypocrite yes he is going k*nyo kwako together with guntrotting and Panga Wielding PF criminals
Indigo is a PF sympathiser and ass h0le
It’s people like indigo that make other Zambians suffer, chikala
What a load of malarkey!!!
Ineptitude in all areas of his leadership.
He is a mockery to progress
UN idiot come 2026 HH will still be President. Too much bitterness and malice in your comment PF Mambala iwe.
Sorry I have never, can never and will never be brutal PF past or future, not even UPND or UKA
Iam just a Zambia.
And yeshe may be a good excellent farmer but he is a failure at leadership.