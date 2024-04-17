LEVY MWANAWASA HOSPITAL SUED OVER SURGICAL BANDAGE LEFT IN PATIENTS ABDOMEN

Lusaka’s Levy Mwanawasa Hospital has been dragged to court by a patient who was left with a surgical bandage (Gossypiboma) embedded within her abdomen during a c-section in January 2023.

The complainant in this matter, Idah Lungu is seeking among other claims an amount of K1. 4 million as special damages.

Ms. Lungu in her statement of claim says on January 03, 2023, she had a full-term pregnancy and was admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital where she was booked for Caesarean Section procedure for the delivery of her baby.

She further says six months after being discharged from the hospital in June 2023, she began to experience severely excruciating abdominal pains and was treated for gastritis at a local private clinic where treatment appeared to ease the pain.

The complainant further says in October 2023, she developed severe diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pains and was subsequently treated for typhoid at a private clinic but despite the treatment of the said typhoid, her condition continued to deteriorate causing her to experience regular syncopes and numbness in the legs which resulted in her having difficulties in walking.

Ms. Lungu, however, says on December 3, 2023, she underwent surgery at Mina Soko Military Hospital whose personnel found an abdominal pack consisting of surgical bandage (gossypiboma) embedded within the plaintiff’s abdomen which had negligently been left in her abdomen during the c-section conducted by Levy Mwanawasa Hospital in January of 2023.

She says the hospital then proceeded to extract the said abdominal pack from the plaintiff’s abdomen and sutured her abdomen thereafter.

Diamond TV